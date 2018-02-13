Love and Sexy Stats: Ryerson students’ kinks and favourite campus hookup spots

We had to ask! Below are the highlights from our annual Love & Sex survey, where we got 152 Rye students to tell us all their deep, dark, sexy secrets and publish them (anonymously and in aggregate data of course).
59% of respondents masturbate, either using hands or toys and other aids
64% of respondents consider themselves kinky
65% of respondents are into role play
Are you into bondage or tying yourself/your partner up?
18% said no
35% said yes
46% said only if they’re “in the mood”
Would you rather get a lapdance from The Eyeopener or The Ryersonian?
20% The ‘Sonian
80% The Eye
When asked which faculty at Ryerson is most fuckable, the most popular response was
Faculty of Communication and Design
Ready for a hot tip? We asked where the best place to secretly bang on campus is. Here are our favourite and shockingly detailed responses. (Our apologies if you frequent these places for your sexual endavours and can no longer use them).
“The library. Book one of those study rooms with no windows. Just be quiet while you do it though, those walls are paper thin.”
“Any hallway at 3 a.m.”
“A distant stairwell in Kerr Hall”
“Anywhere the security ain’t”
“The Quad”
“Have some restraint, you animals.”