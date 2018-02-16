The Ear-opener Ep 5: Biphobia comes from all sides

By Michael D’Alimonte and Eyeopener Staff

Host Michael D’Alimonte speaks with former Eyeopener editor Sarah Krichel about her story in this week’s Love, Sex & Play special on how bisexuality is perceived in and out of the LGBTQ+ community, the stereotypes shared about bisexual people, and the shocking realization that they’re just normal people with regular attractions.

There will be no new episode next week. It’s Reading Week and we’ll all be comatose.

The Ear-opener airs first on CJRU 1280 AM in Toronto.