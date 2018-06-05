Job posting: Media editor

The Eyeopener is Ryerson University’s independent student newspaper, and has been since 1967. It is owned and operated by Rye Eye Publishing Inc., a non-profit corporation owned by the students of Ryerson. The Eye prints a weekly newspaper and publishes daily online content, including articles, videos and a podcast.

The Eyeopener is looking for students with an interest in media and journalism who are able to work both independently and with a larger team to produce Ryerson-based content for the publication.

Job Title: Media Editor

Overview: The media editor will work with our media team, Mikayla Fasullo and Parknika Raj, to create daily video content and more in-depth video journalism. Applicants should have experience shooting and editing video as well as an interest in telling stories.

Roles & Responsibilities:

Shooting and editing original video content as well as working with other section editors on videos

Recruiting and managing a staff of volunteer videographers

Overseeing the edits of all material submitted to the section

Qualifications:

Must be a student enrolled in a full-time program at Ryerson University

Experience shooting and editing video in a professional setting

Proficient with Adobe programs such as Premiere Pro

This is a paid contracted position from August-December with an option to extend another term. Interested applicants should send their resume, cover letter and three examples of their work to editor@theeyeopener.com by June 22, 2018.