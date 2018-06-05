Job posting: Sports editor

The Eyeopener is Ryerson University’s independent student newspaper, and has been since 1967. It is owned and operated by Rye Eye Publishing Inc., a non-profit corporation owned by the students of Ryerson. The Eye prints a weekly newspaper and publishes daily online content, including articles, videos and a podcast.

The Eyeopener is looking for students with an interest in media and journalism who are able to work both independently and with a larger team to produce Ryerson-based content for the publication.

Job title: Sports Editor

Overview: The sports editor will co-manage The Eyeopener’s sports section alongside the current sports editor, Peter Ash. Applicants should be interested and knowledgeable on Ryerson Athletics and the teams it represents as well as making sports stories interesting and accessible to the general student body.

Roles & Responsibilities:

Pitching and assigning articles and videos for the sports section at weekly meetings

Preparing coverage of upcoming newsworthy events and games

Layout of pages for their section in the weekly print edition

Managing volunteer writers for the section as well as editing and proofreading their work

Qualifications:

Must be a student enrolled in a full-time program at Ryerson University

Journalism experience covering and writing about Canadian university sports

Able to jump on breaking news as well as adhere to a weekly print schedule

Proficiency in WordPress and InDesign is helpful but not required

This is a paid contracted position from August-December with an option to extend another term. Interested applicants should send their resume, cover letter and three examples of written work to editor@theeyeopener.com by June 22, 2018.