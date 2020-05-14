Special constables on campus likely delayed due to COVID-19

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Details to be confirmed as Ryerson awaits approval from Toronto Police Services and continues consultations

By Manuela Vega

The university’s plan to implement special constables on campus is likely to be delayed as a result of COVID-19, according to Ryerson public relations.

“The Special Constable proposal is currently with Chief Mark Saunders from the [Toronto Police Services] waiting review from the Toronto Police Services Board. Due to the global pandemic, it is likely there will be a delay in this process,” said Ryerson’s public relations and communications specialist Brian Tran in an email.

Ryerson submitted a proposal during August 2019 to the Toronto Police Services (TPS) to have special constables on campus, which, if approved, would come into effect sometime this year, according to Ryerson’s website. The university did not specify exactly when that would be.

Special constables are expected to have the authority of police in cases of vandalism, theft, assault and assault with a weapon, said Community Safety and Security at Ryerson in an email. They would also have the authority of police in enforcing smoking by-laws and traffic control. Special constables would report to both TPS and Ryerson.

“Special constables have policing power, so they can detain, they can make arrests [and] they can use force,” said associate professor of criminology, Anne-Marie Singh.

Community Safety and Security said they “anticipate” special constables will be armed with pepper spray and a baton. However, they said that is yet to be confirmed as they “seek approvals from the Toronto Police Board and work through the details of the special constables program.”

According to Community Safety & Security, Ryerson made their security decision, in part, based on its finding that there is an increase in crime on campus. This finding was based on reports made on campus about minor offences such as mischief, trespassing and drug use.

“Bringing in special constables should be the very, very last resort…what we need are community solutions”

Singh said police are not particularly interested in minor offences for “good reason.”

According to Community Safety and Security, Ryerson also considered crime statistics from TPS when deciding to apply for special constable status. Singh said those statistics are not limited to crime on Ryerson campus, and does not believe they should have been used to reach the security decision.

Ryerson said there were “community-wide consultations,” but Singh said there should have been greater consultations before applying for special constable status.

The Eye previously reported that the Racialised Students Collective (RSC) and Black Liberation Collective Ryerson (BLC) were not consulted during the process.

“We all know the TPS has a history of [using] force on Black people specifically,” said BLC organizer Hansel Igbavoa. “This is not new.”

At the meeting, Ryerson presented new security strategies and asked for input from attendees but did not ask for alternative ideas, said Singh.

Singh added that she wants to see the university engage with the Ryerson community in other manners, such as by holding sessions during the academic year—instead of in the summer when students are on break—and being aware of how solutions and issues are framed.

She advises that people “have an open conversation about the climate at Ryerson and people’s feelings of safety or unsafety, and treat that information in a critical fashion and reach out to people who have departments of expertise on this, and actually listen.”

According to Community Safety and Security, the university has plans to meet directly with faculty in the criminology department “to discuss the special constable program and to seek their input.”

Rajean Hoilett, a member of Ryerson’s chapter of the Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy (CSSDP), said different faculties on campus could offer alternatives to having special constables on campus.

CSSDP is part of a coalition of advocates, which includes the Toronto Prisoners’ Rights Project, Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance and the Criminalization and Punishment Education Project. The coalition has been calling for decarceration of inmates in provincial jails and federal prisons.

“We don’t have a school of policing on our campus, but we do have a school of social work and people who are doing this kind of support work as part of their educational experience or professional development, who could have way more thoughtful approaches,” said Hoilett.

On May 14, CSSDP will be hosting a webinar titled “Policing in Postsecondary: No Cops on Campus.” A variety of speakers, including Singh, will discuss how special constables may impact Ryerson students, faculty and the overall community. They will also explore alternative approaches to policing.

The webinar will be kicking off a “No Cops on Campus” campaign at Ryerson.

With reports, studies and legal decisions published around discriminatory policing in Toronto, Singh said Ryerson’s decision to apply for special constable status ignores evidence that policing and detention do not solve problems—they exacerbate them.

“Bringing in special constables should be the very, very last resort,” said Singh. “What we need are community solutions.”

“We’re criminalizing people—people who use drugs, people who are poor, racialized people—under a guise of community safety”

Concerns among the Ryerson community about police on campus are nothing new, said Hoilett.

“It comes at the detriment of students and particular students. We’re talking about racialized people, Black people, Indigenous people, queer, trans people in our communities that we know are disproportionately at risk of police violence.”

According to Community Safety and Security, all security personnel need to be familiar with de-escalation tactics and will be trained and assessed on “unconscious bias, trauma-informed approach, anti-racism and diversity, equity and inclusion.”

“Our approach will continue to evolve and be further informed by the Anti-Black Racism Campus Climate Review led by the Office of the Vice-President of Equity and Community Inclusion, as well as further consultations with community members,” said Community Safety and Security.

CSSDP Ryerson chapter president Alannah Fricker said she’s concerned for people in the Ryerson community who may be arrested by special constables for “crimes of poverty,” such as theft.

“We’re criminalizing people—people who use drugs, people who are poor, racialized people—under a guise of community safety when we’re not making the community safer by incarcerating people,” said Fricker. “Whose safety? Safety for who?”