BREAKING: Electrical fire put out at Gerrard and Mutual streets

By Alexandra Holyk

A three-alarm electrical fire located near Gerrard and Mutual streets on Monday evening has been put out, according to Toronto police constable Laura Brabant.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the Neill-Wycik Cooperative College. The hostel is known to be an off-campus cooperative residence building for many Ryerson students.

Police and fire crews were on site at around 10:50 p.m. Some of the tenants were evacuated and no injuries have been reported yet.

Brabant added that although the fire has been put out, heavy smoke remains in the building.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.