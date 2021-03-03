Newcomer Students’ Association at Ryerson collaborates on national action plan against gender-based violence

Reading Time: 4 minutes

By Mariam Nouser and Margaux Perrin

The Newcomer Students’ Association at Ryerson (NSA) has partnered with the YWCA Canada and the Canadian Arab Institute to create a national action plan against gender-based violence that will eventually be presented to the federal government.

Sara Asalya, the founder of the NSA and current master’s student at the University of Toronto, said the national action plan aims to advance the long-term integration and inclusion of immigrant women in Canadian society, and reduce domestic and systemic violence in the process.

“We’re looking on how to build leadership capacity through civic engagement, making [immigrant women] leaders in their community,” said Asalya. “Also including [them] in different decision-making boards and having them represented in politics and in the media are vitally important.”

Asalya further emphasized the need for immigrant women to have a place in newsrooms and on television. Gender-based violence is political and economic as much as physical, she said. Thus, change needs to occur across multiple levels of society.

The NSA has been in collaborative consultation with refugee, immigrant and Arabic women since Feb. 19. Discussions about the women’s experiences, divided into three focus groups, will inform the national action plan.

“A lot of organizations in Canada have been working to end gender-based violence for decades now,” Asalya said. “What we are seeing is that we are not heading in any [one singular] direction.”

According to Shireen Salti, the executive director of the Canadian Arab Institute, Canada is one of the only developed countries that lacks a domestic feminist action plan against gender-based violence.

The Canadian government incorporated an action plan into their foreign policy as of 2011, following United Nations resolutions for women, peace and security with regard to gender equality, the empowerment of women and girls, and respect for female human rights around the world, according to the government of Canada’s website. However, it doesn’t apply domestically.

Anecdotal data collected from the three discussion groups will be sent to the Canadian government. “The whole idea of the community sessions is that we are actually able to engage our community and make them [an] expert in their own decisions,” said Asalya. “We will analyze the data coming out of these focus groups, [and] we will submit a report that will inform the national action plan to end gender-based violence” she added.

Beginning of the Newcomer Students’ Association

After immigrating to Canada almost a decade ago, Asalya said her experience was as difficult as any other immigrant woman. It was nearly impossible for her to find a way into the workforce without first obtaining Canadian credentials, affordable childcare or access to education. This is what pushed her to enroll at Ryerson before creating the NSA in 2016.

“After a couple of months being at Ryerson…the experience was really harsh, I decided to create my own space in my own community,” said Asalya. She explains that the NSA was created as a safe space for her and anyone who is part of the immigrant community at Ryerson to share their struggles and advocate for their needs.

Finding a remedy for disproportionately high levels of unemployment is crucial, said Salti. According to StatCan’s 2016 census, 15.6 per cent of Arab women were unemployed. Salti said that this makes them the largest group of unemployed visible minorities, despite making up one of the country’s most highly-educated demographic groups.

Salti continued that economic status is connected with gender-based violence in the sense that many Arab women struggle to find work, they remain in abusive relationships because of financial dependence on their partners. In other relationships, women are encouraged to work but only under the condition that their finances are controlled by their spouses.

She also said that many of the unemployed Arab women are rejected from jobs based on their religious identity. “Many Arab women who are visibly Muslim end up getting rejected from jobs because of wearing the hijab, despite landing a great interview.”

Anjum Sultana, YWCA Canada’s national director of public policy, said it is often considered taboo to address experiences of gender-based violence within immigrant communities, especially South Asian communities.

She said that often when people from her South Asian community try to access resources for survivors of domestic or gender-based violence, they are inaccessible due to language barriers. With language schools closed, it can be even harder for these women to reach out for help.

COVID-19 and its impacts on gender-based violence

Gender-based violence faced by immigrant women has worsened significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, having increased by 30 percentage points, according to Sultana.

“They are living under the same roof with their abusers 24/7, which gives the abuser full control of their life,” said Asalya.

Muzna Dureid is a human rights advocate and active participant in her community to stop gender-based violence. She immigrated to Canada from Syria in 2017 and, on top of being a policy analyst and award-winning humanitarian, she is now a liaison officer for the White Helmets in her home country, also known as the Syria Civil Defence.

Dureid said the struggles of the pandemic on immigrant women put them “face to face with violence.” She added that she is currently helping a woman who is facing domestic violence in her home, and the pandemic makes it practically impossible for her to escape the situation. “She doesn’t have enough money to fight. She couldn’t even call the police,” she said.

With their last session taking place on Feb. 26, the NSA, along with the YWCA and Canadian Arab Institute, took collective action to draw a national action plan to end gender-based violence.

Asalya said she hopes that with this initiative, systems and policies within our government will see a change. “I think it is time for us to really think about what the root causes of gender-based violence are, and if we think about it…it’s our own systems,” she said.