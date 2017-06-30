Drake surprises Ryerson for the second time at RSU’s 6 Cent concert

By Alanna Rizza

Drake performed for the second time at a concert organized by the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) on May 1.

The Toronto rapper performed for hundreds of students at the RSU’s 6 Cent concert on Wellington Street West and Blue Jay Way after the concert changed location from Gould Street on Ryerson campus.

“Hey Ryerson, any time they call my phone and say I can come perform for you I’m touching this stage right here,” Drake told the crowd.

Drake performed six songs including “Pop Style” and “One Dance” from his new studio album Views along with “Jumpman.” He also wished the Toronto Raptors good luck on their series-clinching Game 7 against the Pacers later that night.

“Just because Views came out, that doesn’t mean there’s not new music on the way,” Drake said.

DJ Esco, Future’s DJ, also performed before Drake went on stage. The RSU advertised the event on Facebook with DJ Esco and special guest, without naming Drake. However they posted a poll on the event page asking students which artist they would like to see as the special guest. The artists on the poll included Drake, Future, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar, but Drake had the most votes.

“It was so wild again. After spending hours in the rain and on a nasty day it was an amazing way to end the year,” said now former vice president education Cormac McGee.

He said that the concert would not have happened without the help of volunteers.

“We were [there] all night setting up backstage, setting up the stage … We worked really, really hard. This stuff doesn’t just happen,” McGee said.

All proceeds from the concert are going to Ryerson’s Good Food Centre.

Drake’s first appearance at Ryerson was at the RSU’s frosh concert in September, that also included appearances from P Reign, Zeds Dead and Toronto City Councillor Norm Kelly.

With files from Keith Capstick

Related

Photos: Annie Arnone, Chris Blanchette, Jake Scott