2020-21 Board of Directors

Chair: Sarah Krichel

President: Catherine Abes

General manager/Treasurer: Liane McLarty

Masthead representative: Tyler Griffin

Staff representative: J.D. Mowat

Annual General Meeting 2021 Information

Date: April 12, 2021.

Time: 12 p.m. EDT

All Ryerson students are welcome to attend. Please register for the AGM via Zoom.

The documents relevant to the upcoming AGM can be found below:

Annual General Meeting minutes