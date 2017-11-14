Pitch ideas

We write about Ryerson’s campus, students, professors, alumni and other issues that our community cares about. Do you think there’s something Ryerson should be doing better? Do you know someone working on a cool initiative? Do you have an experience you’d like to share with us? We want to hear about it.

Editing process

Each story fits into a certain section at our publication (see the sections menu). The section editors will be your first line of contact to shape your idea and help set the narrative, tone and structure of the story. You can find each editor’s contact information on our information page.

We assign stories and photos to volunteers on Wednesday evenings, but pitches are accepted any time of the week! Deadlines are set according to the length and timeliness of each story.

Code of Ethics

Writers should always keep notes, recordings and research on file, even after a story is published. All stories go through a copy editing and basic fact checking process, so editors may require writers to provide contact info for sources, audio files and web links.



You can also take a look at an excerpt from the “Statement of Principles” section of our constitution:

The Eyeopener shall ensure that its coverage is accurate, timely and honest. Reports which display a sexual, racial or religious prejudice shall have no place in the pages of The Eyeopener.

The Eyeopener shall not publish any submission which is known to contain information which has been falsified or distorted to promote the aims or concerns of any special interest group, political body, or individual. Nor shall The Eyeopener’s editorial board allow to be published any report, column, photograph, letter or graphic which it finds to be libellous, offensive or unethical.