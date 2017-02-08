RSU reveals how they paid for Drake twice

Over the past two years the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) has reconstructed their brand through concerts and special guests. But how the hell is it all paid for?

After Drake and Future’s $515,000 appearance at frosh last year, this year’s RSU kicked off their tenure with another concert on May 1. Now, they’re getting ready to spend $1.5 million on upcoming concerts.

For May’s “6 Cent” concert with Drake and DJ Esco, the RSU spent an estimated $40,000. The 6 Fest pop-up cost approximately $7,000, according to RSU president Obaid Ullah.

The 6 Fest budget of $1.5 million was planned to include the costs of 6 Cent concert, the French Montana pop-up concert, the 6 Fest concert in October and any other potential events throughout the year, according to Ullah.

However, he said students shouldn’t worry about their tuition fees being squandered on costly events.

Money from the levy that students pay the RSU will not be used, according to Ullah.

“Concerts shouldn’t be something that’s taking away from [the RSU’s operating] budget. We’re trying to allocate the funding for these concerts through the 6 Fest budget,” he said.