Tiny house project could solve big density problem in Toronto

Liz Lee’s first apartment was the size of a walk-in closet. At 120 square feet, there wasn’t much room for anything. Instead of a kitchen, she had a kettle and an electric pot. Her work desk doubled as a cutlery drawer. The third-year Ryerson theatre production student paid around $560 a month, including utilities, for the room near Jane Street and Finch Avenue—an hour and 15 minute commute from school.

When it came to finding a good apartment, Lee didn’t have a choice. She couldn’t afford to rent downtown, and this was her cheapest solution—even though she had to get up at 5 a.m. to make it to her morning classes on time.

Average rental prices for downtown apartments in mid-2016 were $1,425 for a bachelor and $1,710 for a one bedroom. Over a single year, the cost of property in Toronto rose by 10 per cent. By some estimates, 10 years from now a single-family home in Toronto will cost upwards of $2.5 million. At this rate, the possibility of finding affordable housing seems more and more unrealistic.

The potential solution? A group of Ryerson students want us to think small.