Why you should protect your bytes like you protect your bits

My brother is convinced I do something illegal online. He thinks that because I talk to my friends with encrypted messaging apps and use a VPN to hide my web browsing, I must have something to hide.

I do, but it’s not anything illegal. It’s my life. I use the internet to work, play, learn, socialize and manage my daily tasks. The information I put on the web says a lot about me, so I use tools like encryption to minimize what others can see.

It’s no secret that we’re being watched. Whether it’s CSIS collecting metadata to investigate suspected terrorists, Facebook tracking browsing activity to sell us shit, or hackers breaking into our devices to extort from us, there’s always someone after our data. It’s important to remember that nothing we put online is safe.

You can never be completely anonymous or secure on the web, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take some steps to protect yourself. It’s a lot easier than you think to upgrade your cyber security. Start by using better passwords. I used to have the same two for everything, but that meant if a person cracked one, they could have accessed most of my accounts. And I was being safer than most people.

Nearly 33 million Twitter accounts were hacked in June 2016, and the most common passwords used on them were “123456,” “123456789,” “qwerty” and “password.” Ryerson accounts get hacked, too. Every 60 days, 3.6 million automated password guesses are aimed at students accounts.