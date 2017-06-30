Clothing for everyone: teaching fashion to include accessibility by design

Meg Power zips up her jacket and puts on her gloves, listening to the humming sound of wind pound against the frosted window of her grandmother’s home.

She looks over at her grandmother sitting patiently next to her in a wheelchair, waiting for Power to dress her for the snowy weather—something she cannot do herself. She gently slips her arms through each coat sleeve and places a warm blanket over her legs.

It’s been hours since her grandmother had gotten out of bed and sat in her chair. She begins to slip off the seat. Her body often grows tired of being stationary, her muscles give in and she can no longer hold her in place.

Power looks down at her grandmother, who is finally dressed and ready to leave. She timidly asks Power for one last thing. “Make sure no one sees my underwear, please.”

The third-year professional communication student specializes in fashion studies, specifically disability fashion and accessibility.

Her first-year class, taught by Dr. Ben Barry— a Ryerson professor who teaches a first-year fashion course—dealt with topics in fashion such as diversity and inclusivity, as well as the concept of how disability intersects with art. That, coupled with the exposure she’s had to people with physical disabilities in her life, has inspired her to focus on adaptive and disability fashion.

According to a 2012 Statistics Canada study, about 15 per cent of people in Ontario live with disabilities and that number will only grow over time because of the aging population.

Despite conversations surrounding accessible housing, transportation and design being relatively common, accessibility in the fashion industry is not as prevalent. From physical to sensory disabilities, a large percentage of the population is unable to buy clothes from certain stores because of price and de- sign flaws that generalize certain disabilities.

Companies such as Ashley’s Adaptive Apparel and Adaptive Clothing from Debra Lynn exist in Canada, but the prices for people like Meg Power’s grandmother are far too high (an adaptive dress on the Debra Lynn website is $94, excluding shipping).

Currently, Power’s grandmother is on an oxygen tank and is living on the Ontario Dis- ability Support Program (ODSP). She cannot afford to buy clothing she feels comfortable in, let alone “beautiful” in. “It’s a huge effort to put on clothes for her, because she cannot afford adaptive clothing,” Power says.

Grabbing hold of the skin on my stomach between two fingers, I closed my eyes tightly as the nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital pressed a button against my flesh, inserting a needle into my body.

I held the cellphone-like device in my hand, connected to the needle in my stomach by a thin tube, and inserted it into my pocket, hoping that no one would see.

I’m a robot, I thought, as I stared down at my new insulin pump.

I was 16 years old when I was diagnosed with type-one diabetes—a disease that occurs when the pancreas can no longer produce insulin. I was skinny, tired, and my health was abysmal, but my main concern was the way my insulin pump looked on my body.