Ransomware attack on Ryerson computer

By: Sylvia Lorico

Students were informed on Monday from Ryerson’s Computing and Communication Services (CCS) about a ransomware attack on a Ryerson computer that took place a month ago.

A Ryerson employee was sent an email, claiming it contained a failed delivery notice from FedEx and included a link to an attachment from them. After the employee downloaded the attachment, ransomware was installed on the employee’s computer.

Ransomware is a harmful type of software that is secretly downloaded onto a device. Once it’s downloaded, the software encrypts the files on a device, preventing a user from accessing them unless a ransom payment is made.

CCS reported the ransom was not paid and files on the shared system of the employee’s computer were recovered from backup copies and advised students to be cautious of links and to ensure files are backed up regularly on an external drive. They also advised to keep antivirus software up-to-date, and to make sure the antivirus software scans all email attachments.

The Eyeopener previously reported an identical incident that occurred last July. A professor was waiting for a shipment and received a fake FedEx email with an attachment that ran ransomware when it was clicked.

