Ryerson’s men’s hockey team announces Alex Basso as new team captain

By Aidan Lising

Alex Basso will be the captain for Ryerson’s men’s hockey team for the 2017-2018 season, the team announced Friday.

Basso—who is entering his fourth season with the Rams—is the 45th captain in the university’s men’s hockey program. He is succeeding Michael Fine, who recently signed his first pro contract overseas.

The six-foot-tall defenceman was named an OUA first-team all-star in 2017 after putting up four goals and 14 assists in 20 games—good enough to lead all Ryerson defenders in scoring.

Basso has led the team in scoring by a blueliner in each of his first three seasons, and in 2014-2015 (his rookie year) his 24 assists topped all OUA defenceman.

Before joining the Rams, Basso played 280 games over five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. In 2014 he played for the London Knights in the Memorial Cup.

In three seasons with Ryerson, Basso has accumulated 60 points in 71 games.

He will play his first official game as team captain on Sept. 15, when the Rams take on the University of Ontario Institute of Technology Ridgebacks at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.