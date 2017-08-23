Survival guide to understanding Robert’s Rules in RSU meetings

Motions, abstentions, amendments — heck, even amending amendments to the amendment are terms that get thrown around at student group meetings, like the ones held by the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) and they all fall under something called “Robert’s Rules.” If you’re new to Ryerson or have been here forever, there’s an equal chance you don’t know what any of those terms mean, or who Robert is, so let’s break it down. Henry Martyn Robert, let’s call him Bob, established these rules in 1876 and they’ve since been adopted and made into a procedural manual — a set of rules student groups follow when making executive-level decisions.

Here are the most commonly heard terms under Bob’s Rules that you’ll hear at your next RSU meeting:

Motions