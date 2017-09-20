9,500 Ryerson students got free tuition this year

More than 9,500 Ryerson University students are receiving free tuition from Ontario’s new financial aid program so far this year, according to the provincial government.

The new Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) system took effect this school year, with the province now providing grants that cover full tuition to thousands of college and university students.

More than 210,000 post-secondary students across the province will receive free tuition this year—that’s more than a third of all full-time college and university students in Ontario, said a government news release last Monday.

Students getting free tuition at Ryerson make up about half of all full-time Ryerson students who are receiving OSAP, ministry spokesperson Ingrid Anderson said in an email, adding that the 9,500 figure is “year-to-date data.”

“Students can apply for OSAP up to 60 days prior to the end of their study period so this will not be the final number,” said Anderson. “We will not have the final number until this time next year.”

Ryerson has seen a 13.5 per cent increase in OSAP applications compared to last year, with numerous applications coming in each day, media relations officer Lauren Clegg said in an email.