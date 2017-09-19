App of the week: Carrot Rewards

The Carrot Rewards app, available for Android and iOS, uses a combination of health surveys and the number of steps taken to reward users with points for staying active. Users can get Scene Points, Aeroplan miles or Petro Canada points by using this app.

Users are required to make an account and add a valid Scene, Aeroplan or Petro Canada points card in order to use the app.

Carrot uses the fitness apps on your device such as Apple Health or Google Fit to track your steps. You can also sync your Fitbit or Apple Watch to track your exercise remotely. This app also requires the use of your phone’s GPS.

Carrot will reward users with points for their cards provided they meet a minimum amount of steps each day. These steps are determined by the average amount of walking a user performs throughout the week. The step targets will change according to the total amount walked in a week or the season.