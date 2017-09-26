How will legalization affect medical marijuana users?

“It did not taste like how people usually describe it—like heavy, medicinal … they were sweet,” he says. “They tasted like normal muffins.”

He cut one in half, ate it and headed to bed for the night. He woke up after 10 hours. In hindsight, half a muffin might have been too much for him, as he didn’t plan on sleeping for that long. But hey, at least he got some sleep.

The problem with Canada’s regulations on edibles is that there aren’t any.

Regulations for edibles will soon have to be established as the clock ticks down toward legalization. At a recent House of Commons committee on the Liberal’s proposed cannabis bill, an NDP health official pointed out that prohibition doesn’t and won’t work on edibles, and hasn’t in the past.

“One thing is clear,” Dr. Kelly says. “There is no consensus yet on edibles. So we don’t know what’s going to happen in regards to edibles, or how they will be regulated or anything like that.”

Conversations at Health Canada mentioned putting a gram equivalent to the dried cannabis in edibles to help guide people in their use. Without regulations that are put into place, those who use medical marijuana through edibles will have to switch to smoking, or make their own edibles with strains that may not be medically suitable for them.

Cairns warns that it’s important to keep in mind that just because a drug becomes legal, it does not mean that its without risks.

The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids: The Current State of Evidence and Recommendations for Research also details that there is substantial evidence of an association between chronic cannabis smoking and worsened respiratory symptoms, including more frequent bronchitis episodes.

“There’s been an emergence of highly concentrated versions of cannabis such as skunk and wax,” she says, adding that the THC level is at an almost combustible level. “It is a level that you could never find i n the plant itself, so they extract the cannabinoid constituents from the plant and concentrate them in various deliveries.”

McGregor says there needs to be more education on why people use the drug for medicinal purposes.

“If you look at our generation, we’re a lot more open to almost everything and I feel like that’s due to how we were raised,” says McGregor. Previous generations, he says, have a stigma against using the drug.

In 2012, Statistics Canada ran the Canadian Community Health Survey – Mental Health, where 43 per cent of Canadians reported that they had used marijuana at some time in their lives. Marijuana use was indeed more common and more frequent among 18-to-24 year-olds than in any other age group. Less than one per cent of those aged 45-to-64 re- portedly used cannabis one to three times a month.