Rye film student creates documentary about Indigenous youth at Standing Rock protest

Victoria Anderson-Gardner was just 10 years old when she found out her older sister had passed away. The aftermath of her sister’s unexpected death triggered a disconnect among her family that took years to rebuild. It affected her so much that she repressed years of her life.

She had decided to move in with her dad while her sister moved to Yellowknife. She doesn’t remember where her brothers and mom were at that time. Everyone in her family felt lost after her sister died.

“I remember my dad put me in counseling. Apparently, I didn’t show emotions or anything for a while which was weird ‘cause I have no memory,” said Anderson-Gardner.

It wasn’t until she entered high school in 2011 and watched a science fiction film that put a crack in her defence mechanism.

The film was called Another Earth and it told the story of a young girl who tragically kills a man’s wife and kids in a car accident. After being released from jail, she seeks out the man who survived and devotes her life to changing his.

“I specifically remember this movie and crying. It just clicked something in me,” she said. “My main reason I wanted to go into film was to evoke emotions but I didn’t really know in what sense or what way I wanted to.”

The third-year film studies student is now using this inspiration to fuel a short documentary. Alongside a crew of students and filmmakers, she is going to tell the stories and experiences of five Indigenous youth who were at the Standing Rock protests in North Dakota in April 2016.

Their stories are based from the Oceti Sakowin Camp, which was a unified encampment of Water Protectors against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Their gathering is known as Mni Wiconi, meaning “water is life.”

The Water Protectors set out to preserve the sacred burial grounds and petition for an environmental assessment. The pipeline posed many threats to the surrounding drinking water.

“And that’s not just for the reserve,” said Anderson-Gardner. “It would eventually leak down to other areas in the United States.”