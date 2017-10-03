Millennials are ruining the racist statue industry

Inaudible screams were all that could be heard outside Kerr Hall as the Egerton Ryerson statue was decapitated on Monday. While it was not the first time a statue honouring a racist met its untimely demise at the hands of angered youth, it was certainly a first for Ryerson University.

In July, a beheaded Donald Drumpf statue in Dallas, Texas left locals similarly shocked. In August, a statue of John C. Calhoun, a strong defender of slavery in America, was also beheaded in Charleston, South Carolina.

And with the likes of Robert E. Lee, Edward Cornwallis and Roger B. Taney down for the count, one thing is certain: It’s been a very bad, bad year for racist statues.

Who’s to blame for the increasingly prevalent deaths of history’s most successful racists? A recent study conducted by for-profit organization Baby Boomin Racists has found that the sales of companies who make racist statues are plummeting now more than ever. Their reasoning? Millennials.

The study also found that racist statue sales in Canada have decreased by a whopping 11,000 per cent since the 11th century.

As a result, companies like The Past is a Blast, who designed and manufactured the Egerton Ryerson statue, have since had to let go of some of their more ‘deplorable’ employees and schedule equity training sessions for their remaining employees. The company’s two remaining employees went through one equity training session in August, which the CEO of the company has called “abominable.”

“Those dang millenials, always ruining everything. It really freakin’ sucks. My ancestors have been selling racist statues since the year 1134, when they first designed and manufactured the Rudolph Zitler statue. Now, we see hooligans running around spray painting the beautiful works of art that my ancestors created, writing crazy mazy horse shit like ‘Being racist ain’t lit’. And for what? ‘Political correctness,’” said Suprema Cistman, the CEO of The Past is a Blast.

One thing is certain: It’s been a very bad, bad year for racist statues.