Nursing students stuck in middle of strike

Billy Qian will not be allowed to attend his community nursing class and accompanying clinical placement, which were cancelled this week after more than 12,000 Ontario public college faculty went on strike.

On Oct. 16, the Ontario Public Service Employee Union (OPSEU) representing professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians at 24 Ontario colleges marched to the picket line to mark the beginning of the strike.

The OPSEU is fighting for more rights for employees, including increased job security for part-time faculty and staff, as well as giving faculty a stronger voice in academic decision-making.

The strike began after negotiations with the College Employer Council failed to reach an agreement. The union represents faculty from George Brown College (GBC) and Centennial College—schools part of the collaborative nursing program in conjunction with Ryerson University.

In the collaborative program, students spend the first two years of their degree at the college where they were accepted and continue their final two years at Ryerson. In those final years, students pay tuition to Ryerson but still have faculty advisors from their original colleges for some classes, including their clinical placement.