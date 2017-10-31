Recognizing Trans Awareness Month

Ryerson’s Trans Awareness Month will begin on Wednesday with the trans flag being raised in the Quad outside Kerr Hall north.

This month will be dedicated to spreading knowledge and celebrating the visibility of the trans community on campus. Events organized by the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and Positive Space Ryerson will run until Nov. 27.

The flag will be lowered at half-mast on Nov. 20 in recognition of Trans Day of Remembrance to honour and mourn the lives of those lost to transphobic violence.

The trans flag was created by U.S. Navy veteran Monica Helms in 1999 to unite the community. The blue and pink stripes represent traditional gender colours for boys and girls, and the white stripe is symbolic of people who are transitioning or who do not identify with a binary gender.

The events will focus on educating and promoting advocacy about the issues transgender people face, including discrimination and violence.

According to a 2015 Trans PULSE report, 67 per cent of trans Ontarians feared they would die young to targeted violence, simply because of their identity. Black trans people are reportedly more likely to experience discrimination and physical violence because of the intersections of their race and gender.

Trans PULSE is a community-based research project in Ontario aimed at identifying problems in the trans community. Presently, Statistics Canada does not record the number of hate crimes against transgender people.