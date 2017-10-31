Unmasking Ryerson Confessions

On Oct. 21 I received a Facebook message from a person I’d never met before.

The message read, “Hey, I have no idea who you are, but there’s probably someone you need to block on your friends list..sorry to show you this.”

When I clicked on the link attached, I was redirected to an anonymous post detailing the time the person who submitted the post claimed they met me. The post quickly turned into a complaint about two separate occasions where I ignored their attempts to contact me. Without my consent, I’d become the subject of a Ryerson Confessions (also known as RU Confessions) post, viewed by hundreds.

The post was about a girl named “E*****d B*******n.” It didn’t take much to fill in the blanks The post was only taken down after several people reported it.

In a private message, the current admin of the page told me while they were sorry about the “inconvenience” it had caused me, there was no way they could tell who the person was that had submitted the confession. I soon realized this was more common than I thought.

The ever-growing Ryerson Confessions Facebook page is anonymously-run space where Ryerson students unveil their deepest and darkest secrets. Currently, the page has over 7,300 followers.

From confused students and star-crossed lovers anonymously posting in the hopes of finding their soul mates, to allegations of rape, sexual harassment and transphobic remarks, the page has attracted a lot of attention since its creation in 2014.