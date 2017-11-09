A moment of silence at Ryerson on Remembrance Day

By Annie Arnone

Ryerson community members bowed their heads for a moment of silence as they gathered together to commemorate Remembrance Day on Friday.

“We vowed to never forget,” said Ryerson’s vice-president academic Michael Benarroch, addressing the crowd of people in the Kerr Hall Quad.

The Canadian national anthem was sung, and the poem Flanders Fields was read.

Present at the ceremony was also The Eagle staff—a flag lined with eagle feathers there to represent the Indigenous community.

Sounds of a trumpet flooded the quiet space and one by one, students and faculty pinned their poppies to the wreaths that stood before them. The ceremony closed following the pinning of poppies, and the Quad began to empty.

All photos by Annie Arnone