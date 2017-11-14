Being a human experiment to pay the bills

The focus groups that he partook in varied from sitting in a row of seats with other participants watching a slideshow presentation and answering questions with a remote, to sitting in a circle with a group of people discussing the subject of the focus group. He’s tested out cereals and even got to try Trident’s layered gum before it hit shelves in Canada.

“It was mostly about the money. It would be like $55 an hour,” says Chaves Dos Santos. Sometimes if he stayed an extra 20 minutes, he’d make $75. “I actually got to try the things they were questioning us on, and then I was like, ‘OK, I definitely want to go back if I get pizza.’”

Chaves Dos Santos explained that participating in focus groups and research studies was an easy way for him to make a little extra cash, but not necessarily a way to fuel his interest in science or research studies. Research studies and focus groups are happening all the time, and some students are taking advantage of it. Sure, sometimes they are genuinely interested in the research, but for these students, it’s about the money. In a 2013 poll by Research!America, it was found that 78 per cent of people say that compensation was a major factor in why they chose to participate in studies and trials.

As a student or a recent grad, who couldn’t use a little extra cash? The Government of Canada reported that students paid about $8,248 for school, including tuition and student fees, in 2016. And if you live downtown, you’re paying an average of $2,000 in rent, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board’s 2016 report. So, sitting at a table for a few hours answering questions doesn’t seem like such a bad idea.

At Ryerson University, the psychology department has 31 research labs, each with the opportunity for someone to become a participant in the research. Sometimes the studies are advertised in newspapers, but usually they get exposure from word of mouth and brightly coloured flyers around campus, with questions like, “Are you a worrier?” and, “Are you a smoker?” taped to inside of bathroom stall doors.

She was told she would make $20 and be offered another free session, but because they were so behind, she made $200