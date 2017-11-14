In the eyes of the beholder: Shades of colourism

At nine years old, first-year business technology management student, Hiranniya Yogaratnarajah was always told she was lucky. Not because she had loving and devoted parents or the carefree privileges of being a child—she was considered lucky because she had lighter skin.

Growing up in Sri Lanka, she can remember her family members telling her mother “Keep her inside more often,” out of fear that she would become darker.

“Although our world is rallying towards a more accepting perspective, my culture still holds great value in lighter skin,” said Yogaratnarajah.

Knowing how deep racism runs in racialized communities is important when talking about colourism. Shadeism or colourism is discrimination based on the idea that people of colour who have lighter skin or Eurocentric features should get preferential treatment.

While this problematic perspective is buried in the history of western colonial rule, shadeism has passed through generations and still affects the lives of racialized students at Ryerson. This includes being confronted with the notion that European features are more desirable.

“Modern colourism is the more subtle version of traditional colourism. We have transitioned from making it seemingly obvious that we aren’t accepting of a skin colour, to making [colourism] seemingly unintentional,” said Yogaratnarajah.