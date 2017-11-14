In the hole: Ryerson Golf faces $3.5K deficit

For the 2017 season, Marra planned to charge a membership fee of $350, with $100 going to- ward covering their deficit.

Registration for an invitational tournament is around $100 per person, and the provincial tournament fee stands at $310. Marra’s budget proposal for the 2017 OUA championship was projectedtocost$3,535,including all expenses.

However, with only up to five men and four women allowed to participate per team, not every golfer is able to take part in the OUAs. Since not every member is chosen, the money remaining from their initial membership fee is used to try and cover the expenses of those who do play.

In 2016, members of the club only paid $250 for apparel, two invitational tournaments and a chance to play at the OUA championship. Their fee would leave them with uncovered expenses.

Marra didn’t want the athletes to be on a “pay as you go” basis; finding it unfair to present additional charges after they had already paid a member- ship fee. Josh Beal, the club’s newest supervisor and a recent Ryerson graduate, is of a different mindset.

“You shouldn’t be committing a certain amount of money if you’re not playing in the event,” said Beal. “It’s not the most efficient way, but you don’t want them to feel like they’re being ripped off … I want to be very transparent and make sure they’re getting their value.”

When the Ryerson Golf Club was brought in for their meeting in September, there was confusion as to whether the players had to pay off the remaining $1,800 out of their own pockets.

Jennings says players weren’t expected to be able to come together as a team with deadlines for invitationals right around the corner. But she says they were notified that the club could risk being on hold once again next season if it didn’t clear its deficit by March 2018.