Meet Ryerson’s first women’s cricket team

Farooqi felt holding tryouts for this unfamiliar sport would exclude beginners, so she decided to keep practices open to any woman willing to learn. Farooqi herself hasn’t played cricket since moving to Canada from Pakistan seven years ago, while many of the other girls on the team haven’t played before at all.

“When I was playing in Pakistan, I was always just shadowing my male cousins and I was never playing seriously. There’s a term called ‘galli’ cricket, basically street cricket, and that’s what I was used to,” said Farooqi.

Though she started the team, Farooqi also had to familiarize herself with the rules of indoor cricket and the speed at which the ball comes. Asima Iqbal, a third-year psychology student, had never played cricket before attending a practice in September, where she first experienced the satisfaction of smacking the ball and watching it careen off the back wall.

“Getting the proper form was a bit hard. When you’re bowling, you have to keep your arm straight and aim it right at the wickets,” said Iqbal. “It’s nice because everyone’s learning, so we’re all helping each other and it’s so fun.”

Women’s cricket holds drop-in practices every Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. in the Upper Kerr Hall Gym. The women are coached by Hussain Jawa, a member of the Ryerson men’s cricket team who has prior coaching experience.

Jawa, who has played for seven years, said he’s incredibly proud of the team’s progress, especially when considering how many of the players hadn’t ever taken a single swing before the school year began. “From our first practice to now, the improvement is so impressive,” said Jawa.

At times, some of the men’s cricketers would join in for a game with the women while offering a helping hand at practice. “Some of these girls are moving better than some of the men’s players,” Jawa added—and the men’s team won an American College Cricket title earlier this year after making the trip down south.