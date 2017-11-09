Plans for Ryerson law school moving along

By Annie Arnone

Ryerson is one step closer to receiving a law school, according to president Mohamed Lachemi.

Lachemi informed the room in a senate meeting late last week that the school received approval from the Ontario Council on Quality Assurance, adding that this is a “major step in establishing a law school at Ryerson,” he said.

Over the summer, Ryerson received board approval for the program as well. The program is now pending the decision by the Federation of Law Societies of Canada, which will solidify plans for Ryerson to move forward with the school.

The Eyeopener previously reported that many have questioned the legitimacy of the program due to Ryerson’s approach to articling.

The school is anticipated to be fully operational in September 2020.