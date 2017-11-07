RSU sexual harassment policy is “vague”

She added that it’s important for board members to believe survivors. “We need to take more of a stance where we’re taking the side of the survivor,” said Nyaga. “We need to put more safety provisions in for the survivor, and not the person who’s being accused.”

Removing the accused from office is necessary, she said, and once an individual is harmed in the workplace, they cannot comfortably remain in a “hostile” environment.

Nyaga wants the board to be as open as possible when handling sexual assault claims.

All policies need to be approved at a board level on the RSU, meaning Harlick will have to get two-thirds of approval from board members after putting forward a motion to instill these changes.

“If you’re going to put forward policy amendments, you need to bring them to the board at least a week before the meeting, and then it needs to be discussed and passed with majority vote,” said Nyaga.

The next RSU Board of Directors meeting will take place on Nov. 23. Although Harlick does not know whether the motion will be ready by then, they hope to introduce the revised policy by the end of the semester.