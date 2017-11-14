Ryerson approves some Colonialism 150 demands

“They asked [us] what languages we think would be good, we have a lot of Ojibwe-speaking and Anishinaabe-speaking students at Ryerson, so that’s something to consider,” said Harlick.

McKenna said that the committee is facing the troubles relating to implementing these plans. As of now, the school will only allow someone with a PhD to teach Indigenous language courses, however, none of the qualified elders have one.

“Our elders who speak the languages—the only ones that are competent to speak the language—don’t have PhDs,” she said. “There’s no faculty that has the knowledge of the language to be able to teach in any capacity…these people have spent 50, 60 years speaking the language, and that’s a lot longer than a PhD would take.”