Ryerson faculties divided on approach to hiring Indigenous faculty

Riley Kucheran, an Ojibway graduate student at Ryerson, said he had his first course taught by an Indigenous professor this semester—after five years of his undergraduate degree and two years of his master’s degree.

While Ryerson has 90 Indigenous staff members, only five are tenure-track faculty with permanent job contracts.

Kucheran said having an Indigenous professor earlier in university would have helped him see his educational path of staying in school and completing a PhD as more viable.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) released 94 calls to action in 2015. Ryerson is expected to release a follow-up report to the TRC in a few weeks, according to Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi.