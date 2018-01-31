You can submit your CopyRITE orders online now

By Justin Chandler

The Ryerson Students’ Union’s (RSU) CopyRITE printing service has a new online submission system.

RSU vice president operations Ali Yousaf told The Eyeopener via email that it will take under 30 minutes to have a standard-size print job ready for pick up after it’s submitted online.

In his fall exec report, Yousaf wrote that sending traffic to the CopyRITE’s website will “ease the number of general inquiries CopyRITE receives from its customers.”

The online submission process will soon be followed by a new online payment process.

“It costs the RSU a significant amount of money to move from the pilot to the second phase and we will have to partner with CCS for Ryerson Student ID number-verification which will lengthen this project by a few more months,” Yousaf wrote.

It cost the RSU $3,000 to implement the new submission system.

Yousaf said CopyRITE staff and the management team to ensure the service won’t increase in price.

He said there was “a wide variety of challenges” in setting up the online submission system.

“The CopyRITE website couldn’t support the online submission infrastructure, and therefore we had to develop it from scratch and add it as an additional link to the current CopyRITE website.”

The CopyRITE centre is located in the basement of the Student Campus Centre on 55 Gould St.