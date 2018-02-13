Parental advisory: I might marry a woman I’ve never met

Ever since I was young, my parents have played a big role in my life. They’ve always felt the need to micromanage my life so I wouldn’t stray from the path they wanted me to go down. For a long time growing up, everything from the clothing I wore to the television shows I could watch was filtered through them. Years later, things have changed quite a bit. I can finally pick my own clothing (thank god), and I watch what I want, whenever I want to. But that doesn’t mean my parents have stopped managing my life completely. There are plenty of standards I still have to live up to. One of them is that they expect me to marry someone I’ve never met.

Conversations about my love life started when I was kid. They never forcibly hammered the idea into my head, but rather tried to “convince” me that love was a recipe for disaster. That falling in love would keep me blind from the pitfalls of the relationship, and an arranged marriage would be stable and I’d meet someone they had in mind when I turned 20. In any case if I were to fall in love, they had to be the same as me: Sri Lankan and Tamil at a minimum of a dozen other standards.

They both had their own reasons for this. They themselves were in an arranged marriage, before moving to Canada shortly after. My mother was always the more vocal one on the topic. For her it was an issue of pride and culture. She wants to see her first born have a traditional family with a wholesome reputable girl, while preserving our culture. My father was more practical on the issue. All he cares for is that she understands him when he speaks Tamil, and that our kid can speak it back.

As a kid I really couldn’t be bothered that much, mainly because I had no concept of love or attraction, and turning 20 felt like an eternity away. It wasn’t anything I had to worry about. But then the hormones kicked in.

As I entered my teenage years, there was a lot of change in my mentality. The first girl I was ever attracted to was white as fuck, which for someone who was raised being told that the only person I should find attractive was someone like me made it an awkward first relationship. It was hard to see my friends around me date so openly, while I had to date in secret like I was committing a crime.