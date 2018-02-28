Rams guard Marin Scotten named rookie of the year

By Sports Staff

After having a tremendous first year, Ryerson Rams guard Marin Scotten was named the OUA’s 2017-18 Rookie of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

With the honour, Scotten becomes just the second player in Rams women’s basketball history to win the award after Cassandra Nofuente in 2012-13.

From the first time she hit the floor, Scotten made an immediate impact for Ryerson, chipping in capably on the offensive and defensive ends.

Starting in all 23 regular season games for the Rams, the freshman averaged 12.3 points per game, while shooting 46 per cent from the field. She also provided a solid presence on the boards, averaging 4.7 rebounds per game.

Scotten led the Rams in minutes played this season with 27.3 minutes per game, while eclipsing the 30 minute mark on 12 separate occasions during the regular season.

When speaking to The Eyeopener earlier in the year, Rams head coach Carly Clarke spoke about Scotten’s contributions to the club.

“Her ability to shoot and score is welcome, as is her overall competitiveness,” Clarke said. “She has a passion for the game, and brings that to every practice or game, and I think that helps drive our team’s culture.”

As the rookie of the year, Scotten joins four other rookies on the OUA All-Rookie team.

She also joins teammate, Sofia Paska—who was named as a First-Team all-star for the third consecutive year—as the only two Rams women’s basketball players to be recognized by the OUA with end-of-year honours.