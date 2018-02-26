Ryerson to hire six new Indigenous faculty members

By Annie Arnone

The university will be hiring six new Indigenous faculty members, as well as six staff member positions, according to Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi.

This comes after ample discussion surrounding Ryerson’s Truth and Reconciliation report, which was released by the school following a list of Indigenous demands following the Ryerson Students’ Union Canada 150 campaign—one of which, was the hiring of more Indigenous staff.

Ryerson provost and vice-president academic, Michael Benarroch told The Eyeopener that the school is working with a “large fund” in order to assist the university with “Indigenizing their units.”

He added that $300,000 will be additionally budgeted for hiring, however Lachemi says it will likely be at a higher cost.

“The hiring process is just starting, and when you start hiring you never know, about cost—we don’t have a number for that yet, but it is beyond $300,000,” he said.

Lachemi added that this is a step forward for Ryerson.

“We already do have Indigenous faculty and staff but this is a new agreement to start hiring from now.”

The hiring should begin in the upcoming months.