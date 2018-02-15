Team Unify wins RSU executive positions in a sweep

By The News Team
The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) executive members for the 2018-2019 school year will all be members of the Unify slate. Members of all three slates—Unify, Elevate and the Rhino party all snagged faculty director positions.
Ram Ganesh, the RSU’s new president, says the results shocked him. “We expected a 300 vote lead, but not this big,” he said. “Susanne [Nyaga, Elevate’s presidential candidate] was on top of her stuff. She ran an excellent campaign.”
Team Unify sweeps #RSUElections2018 pic.twitter.com/yE2vK6pOp4
Elevate’s candidate for the vice-president operations position, Adam Asmar, was one of the few members of Elevate who showed up to the election results at the Ram in the Rye.
“I did not expect to lose this hard, to be honest. I thought it would be a lot closer and I thought it would be a lot closer with all our executives. Especially our president and the VP equity,” he said. “I’m honestly shocked.”
“I would like to see the election results analyzed a little further and see what the voter turnout was, who voted from where and just learn from my mistakes to see where I can be a better candidate in the future.”
Karolina Surowiec on winning VP equity: “I am surprised. I didn’t think it was gonna be that big of a number…Camryn [Harlick] is probably the sweetest person ever and it’s tough running against someone you know. But at the end of the day it is what it is I can’t believe I won” pic.twitter.com/ud17eqcZGG
Executive Team
President: Ram Ganesh, Unify, 3373 votes
.@EdmundSofo on winning VP student life & events: “I wasn’t expecting [the sweep] but it’s great that it happened. It’s amazing. We apply for these things and we just hope and we stick to our plan and it looks like it came to fruition.” pic.twitter.com/iFhG0ZtAtD
Vice-President Equity: Karolina Surowiec, Unify, 3285 votes
Vice-President Education: Salman Faruqi, Unify, 3405 votes
Vice-President Operations: Savreen Gosal, Unify, 3024 votes
Vice-President Student Life & Events: Edmund Sofo, Unify, 3077 votes
Arts Directors
Nicholas Chiong, Unify, 254
Sarah Mohamed, Elevate, 220
Shehroz Shabbir, Elevate, 190
Quentin Stuckey, Unify, 252
Community Services Directors
Chelsea Davenport, Elevate, 364 votes
Shivangi Gaur, Unify, 333 votes
Cristal Hines, Elevate, 341 votes
Ram Ragupathy, Unify, 348 votes
Khadija Raza, Unify, 332 votes
Communication & Design Directors
Jennifer Adler, Unify, 333 votes
Hirra Farooqi, Unify, 271 votes
Tamar Lyons, Unify, 306 votes
Leah Renaud, Unify, 288 votes
Imbar Slavat, Unify, 289 votes
Engineering & Architectural Science Directors
Karol Bahnan, Unify, 796 votes
Iyvan Chandran, Unify, 642 votes
Alessandro Cunsolo, Unify, 728 votes
Daniyal Patricio, Rhino, 222 votes
Science Directors
Evan Almeida, Unify, 338 votes
Maria Vu, Unify, 266 votes
Ted Rogers School of Management Directors
Kruti Dave, Unify, ACCLAIMED
Niall Hicky, Unify, ACCLAIMED
Nayrouz Mohammed Aly, Elevate, ACCLAIMED
Ali Mulji, Unify, ACCLAIMED
Simi Olatunji, Elevate, ACCLAIMED
Ravneet Sohi, Unify, ACCLAIMED
Graduate Representatives
Chairperson: Abyshek Patel, Unify ACCLAIMED
Deputy Chairperson Education: Amber Grant, Elevate ACCLAIMED
Deputy Chairperson Finance: Manikandan Murugappan, Unify 48 votes. Isuru Weerasekera, Rhino 22 votes