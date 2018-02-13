The science behind kink

Psychology

While some people may feel a physical craving or inclination towards kink, upbringing and psychological factors also have a lot to do with whether or not these inclinations are developed.

Stigma and social context play a huge role in personal reactions towards kink. If someone grows up in a traditional home or town where kink is strongly stigmatized, the person may either be turned off by kink entirely, or internalize their attraction towards it, which would only build over time. But this idea of shame which leads to internalization of feelings is dangerous and is caused by the rigid idea of what is normal.

“The problem with current norms and how we think about sex is that they’re not really representative of what people actually experience or are interested in,” says Yule. “If we actually talked about these things and really understood everyone’s interests, and had it more on the table and open discussion, some of the stuff wouldn’t be as problematic as people think it is.”

With rigid norms also comes the cliché temptation to go against them, whether it’s publicly or privately depends on the individual.

But Klement also says outside of social context, kink can be developed through classical conditioning, a behaviour-based concept of repetition and reward. This can be applied into our everyday lives, including the development of kinks and fetishes. An example Klement gave included a thirteen-year-old boy masturbating in his bathroom to not risk one of his family members walking in. As he climaxes, he notices a pair of nylons drying on the shower rod. Because he saw that object at the perfect time, he now associates it with pleasure and arousal, and may develop a fetish for nylons. A combination of experiencing something at the perfect time and place.

Personality also has a lot to do with interest in kink and BDSM. If someone has an open and adventurous personality, they may be more inclined to try new things in the bedroom, rather than someone who doesn’t like change. This may be a factor in why some people are kinkier than others.