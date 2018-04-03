Keep your eyes out for these artsy events

By Premila D’Sa

While the semester comes to an end for students, many arts faculties at Ryerson are prepping for their end-of-the-year showcases.

MASS EXODUS

Mass Exodus is Ryerson’s School of Fashion’s annual end of the year fashion show. The show’s celebrating its 30th anniversary, which will be integrated into the show’s theme this year. The show is a big deal for graduating fashion students, giving them a chance to showcase their work to fellow students and industry professionals. There are fours shows in total throughout the day, the last one being a curated show that is invitation only. Mass Exodus happens April 6, 2018 at the Daniels Spectrum, a community hub in Toronto’s Regent Park.

MAXIMUM EXPOSURE

A three-day photography show, Maximum Exposure features work from students at Ryerson’s School of Image Arts. The show is a part of the prestigious Scotiabank Contact Photography festival. Previewing the show, Ryerson’s Image Arts centre has been featuring the work of the award-winning photographers including Shelley Niro. Her photography combines aspects of her Indigenous culture (she’s a member of the Six Nations Reserve, Bay of Quinte Mohawk, Turtle Clan), combining images of beadworks designs with archival photos and family pictures.

RYERSON FILM FESTIVAL

Graduating students of Rye’s film program come together to watch each other’s thesis films. The date hasn’t been announced yet, but we have it on good word (film students) that it’s happening on May 4 and May 5. The Ryerson University Film Festival is completely student-run, featuring about 20 films. The show is going into its 21st year, being held at the Ryerson Theatre. The show is a first stop for a lot of the films before they hit the festival circuit. Later in the year, the theatre hosts red carpets for the TIFF, where there are always a couple grads making their mark.

INDIGENOUS FASHION WEEK

Toronto will be hosting the first Indigenous Fashion week this summer, featuring 23 artists and designers and their Indigenous-made fashion. Cree-Métis fashion designer Angela DeMontigny featured her collection at the Ryerson Image Arts Centre at the end of March. Demontigny has also been working with Ryerson PhD candidate Riley Kucheran who is researching Indigenous fashion and was hired by Ryerson’s fashion school to bring Indigenous reconciliation to their fashion curriculum. The fashion show will take place at the Harbourfront Centre.