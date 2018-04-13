The Ear-opener Ep 11: Five years of Ryerson history with Eyeopener boss Sierra Bein

By Michael D’Alimonte and Eyeopener Staff

All good things must come to an end, and the inaugural semester of The Ear-opener is no different. In his last episode as host, the golden-voiced Michael D’Alimonte looks back with Eyeopener Editor-in-Chief Sierra Bein on Ryerson’s last five years.

What’s changed, and what’s stayed the same? Remember when Gould Street was painted yellow? Or what about the RSU’s Appian Way debacle? A lot can happen in half a decade, and most of it is much too rich to forget.

Originally broadcast on CJRU 1280 AM in Toronto.