Audible announces scholarship for performance acting students

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Premila D’Sa

Audible announced a new collaboration with Ryerson’s Faculty of Communication and Design (FCAD) that will establish a scholarship for performance art students.

The audiobook company, which launched their Canadian site in September of this year, said they’ve put aside $12 million to invest into Canadian artists over a three-year period in a press release. Funding facilities and programs at Ryerson falls under this larger program.

The company announced the “Audible Scholarship,” which will be awarded to a performance acting student who has an “exceptional talent” for voice acting. The award will only come into effect in 2019. The amount of money attached to the award has not been disclosed yet.

Part of Audible’s collaboration also includes giving Ryerson’s school of performance access to a 1,400 square foot training facility designed also be a place where voice actors can record samples. The company said they’ll also be upgrading an existing audio production suite in the Rogers Communication Centre, renaming it the “Audible Sound Studio.” According to an FCAD press release, both facilities are slated to be open in the spring of 2019.

The company will also be working with Ryerson to review the performance acting curriculum to include more training involved with “spoken work” entertainment.

FCAD Dean Charles Falzon said the school will be focusing on developing their strengths in audiobook production.