The Ear-opener ep 14: The Do-It-All Hockey Star, Ailish Forfar

This week on The Ear-opener, Izabella Balcerzak speaks with super-student extraordinaire Ailish Forfar about her busy schedule and how she manages to balance it all.

In her 24 years, Forfar has compiled a long list of achievements that include: studying full-time in the sport media program, organizing a humanitarian trip, being an assistant coach for the Rams and recently signing with the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) for the Markham Thunder.

You can read more about her and her story by checking out this week’s article written by Tom McCabe.