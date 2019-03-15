Rye president makes statement on New Zealand shooting

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Raneem Alozzi



Ryerson University president Mohamed Lachemi released a statement sending “heartfelt condolences” from the community following an attack on two mosques in New Zealand.



“The terrible news today from New Zealand is deeply distressing,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are also with members of our own community who are saddened and upset by the nature of the violence. We share in the pain and grief of the Muslim community, and reconfirm our university’s stand against Islamophobia, racism, sexism, hatred, bigotry and anti-immigrant sentiment.”



According to the Associated Press at least 49 people were killed during afternoon Friday prayers an with 48 injured in two mosques in the city of Christchurch.



Ryerson Students’ Union and Ryerson’s Muslim Student Association also organized a unity march to Nathan Phillips Square to attend a vigil organized by local Muslim organizations.



The vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m.

