The Ear-opener, ep. 23: Is dance a sport

Reading Time: 1 minute

This week The Eyeopener unrolled a sports issue unlike no other before; one that focuses solely on women in sports.

As the Women’s Basketball Final 8 National Championship took place this year at Ryerson, it presented an opportunity for a greater lens to be placed on women, sports and Ryerson.

This week on The Ear-opener, Jemma Dooreleyers discusses the inner world of dance—and whether or not it’s a sport.

Check out Jemma’s story: “More than an art but not a sport”

This episode of The Ear-opener originally aired on CJRU 1280AM on March 22, 2019 in Toronto and was produced by Elizabeth Boyd.