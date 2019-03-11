The Ear-Opener Ep. 29: Everybody hates Geminis

Reading Time: 1 minute

The Eye’s Arts & Life editor was in his first year at Ryerson when he was unmatched on Tinder because of his zodiac sign. He says he thinks about her all the time. She was cute and they had a lot in common. Could it really be over so soon just because of the day he was born?

Join the Ear-opener’s Gemini host Nathaniel Crouch talk to Tyler Griffin about the five days he spent getting into the horoscope lifestyle to try to understand what this trend is all about.

Read the story: I Tried Following My Horoscope To Get My Shit Together

This show originally aired March 8, 2019 on CJRU 1280AM in Toronto, and was produced by Elizabeth Boyd.