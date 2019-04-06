Ear-opener ep. 33: We’re all fucked…but see you next year

Reading Time: 1 minute

There’s no denying the fact that the student choice initiative will change campus life completely come September.

But what kind of power do you hold checking off the boxes to opt-out of ancillary fees? Who will be affected? And who will be left to survive?

All that and more on how The Eyeopener is preparing for the tide in this week’s episode of the Ear-opener hosted by Nathaniel Crouch, and joined by this year’s Editor-in-Chief Jacob Dubé, and next year’s Editor-in-Chief Sarah Krichel.

A shorter version of this podcast originally aired on Friday, April 5, 2019 on CJRU 1280AM in Toronto, and was produced by Elizabeth Boyd.