Ryerson president releases statement condemning hatred in Sri Lankan attacks

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Emma Sandri

Ryerson University president Mohamed Lachemi has released a statement condemning “intolerance, hatred and bigotry” following suicide bombings at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka.

“Our thoughts are with the survivors, the grieving families of the victims, the people of Sri Lanka and everyone in our own community who may be personally affected by this tragedy,” read Lachemi’s statement. “The targeting of innocent people, including Christian worshippers on their holiest day, is reprehensible.”

According to the Globe and Mail, seven suicide bombers attacked three churches and three luxury hotels within 20 minutes of each other on April 21. More than 350 people died as a result of the attacks.

The Islamic State has since claimed responsibility for bombings, but has not provided evidence of their involvement, reported the Globe.

In his statement released on Monday, Lachemi reminded Ryerson students to continue in their “quest” to promote the university’s values of equity, diversity and inclusion.

