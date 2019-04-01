The Ear-opener, Episode 31: Ryerson is GROSS

Reading Time: 1 minute

The Eyeopener news team has always been known to be a watchdog on campus.

From the RSU scandal, pressuring the provincial government for more information on tuition, OSAP and ancillary fee cuts; there’s no doubt that they’ve played an important role at Ryerson this year.

This week we learned that Ryerson is gross. Through 10 swabs taken around campus using a children’s science kit… and the results are maybe something that we all already knew and choose not care about.

Joining Nathaniel Crouch in the studio this week is Sherina Harris and Raneem Alozzi.

This episode originally aired on CJRU 1280AM in Toronto on March 29th and was produced by Elizabeth Boyd.